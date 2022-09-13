September 13, 2022

PLEASE, PLEASE TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY YOUR MSM SCHADENFREUDE!

The New York Times is experiencing labor issues, and I have to say I hope it goes on forever.

With any luck the reporters will go on strike and return sometime in 2480, so all the rest of us can get on with our lives without being subjected to the constant whinging of entitled Leftists living the high life in New York.

Reporters at the New York Times are up in arms over the paper’s demand that they actually return to the office 3 days a week rather than work entirely in their pajamas with an occasional jaunt to get a pumpkin spice latte.

The New York Post has the story, and I have to say a smile crept over my face as I read it.

As of Monday, 1,316 Times workers had signed a pledge not to return to the office. This includes 879 members of the News Guild, but also members of the Times Tech Guild and the union for Wirecutter, the paper’s product-recommendation spinoff.

“People are livid,” Tom Coffey told The Post. A 25-year veteran editor at NYT, he works on the news desk and serves on the union’s Contract Action Committee.

The New York Times is famous for being a sweatshop for the Ivy League crowd, and they have no shame about it. I say the Contract Action Committee should throw as much sand into the gears of the organization’s machinery as humanly possible. For justice! Liberté, égalité, fraternité!