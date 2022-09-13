September 13, 2022
PLEASE, PLEASE TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY YOUR MSM SCHADENFREUDE!
The New York Times is experiencing labor issues, and I have to say I hope it goes on forever.
With any luck the reporters will go on strike and return sometime in 2480, so all the rest of us can get on with our lives without being subjected to the constant whinging of entitled Leftists living the high life in New York.
Reporters at the New York Times are up in arms over the paper’s demand that they actually return to the office 3 days a week rather than work entirely in their pajamas with an occasional jaunt to get a pumpkin spice latte.
The New York Post has the story, and I have to say a smile crept over my face as I read it.
As of Monday, 1,316 Times workers had signed a pledge not to return to the office. This includes 879 members of the News Guild, but also members of the Times Tech Guild and the union for Wirecutter, the paper’s product-recommendation spinoff.
“People are livid,” Tom Coffey told The Post. A 25-year veteran editor at NYT, he works on the news desk and serves on the union’s Contract Action Committee.
The New York Times is famous for being a sweatshop for the Ivy League crowd, and they have no shame about it. I say the Contract Action Committee should throw as much sand into the gears of the organization’s machinery as humanly possible. For justice! Liberté, égalité, fraternité!
It gets better: NYT staffers fight for the right to ‘work’-from-home.
And given their paper’s famed tact and sensitivity, it’s no surprise that the NYT‘s management have responded by only making the situation worse: tacky branded lunchboxes. NYT video journalist Haley Willis tweeted today: “The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead.”
All this, at a time when remuneration at the top is soaring. The publisher of the Times A.G. Sulzberger pulled in a total package of $3.6 million in 2021 compared to $2.4 million in 2020 and his colleague CEO Meredith Kopt Levien saw hers go up from $4.4 million to $5.8 million over the same period. Kerching!
Couldn’t happen to a nicer newspaper, eh?
No word yet if there were toy moose dolls inside the lunch boxes — which reportedly lacked handles, to rub a further pinch of salt into our aggrieved journalists’ wounds.