September 13, 2022
WAPO SAYS FETTERMAN HAS ‘SQUANDERED CREDIBILITY’ OVER HEALTH, URGES DEMOCRAT TO RELEASE MEDICAL RECORDS: “The scathing critique from a reliably liberal newspaper highlights the rising concern that Democrats have over Fetterman’s recovery. According to Reuters, several Pennsylvania Democratic officials privately expressed concern about Fetterman’s fitness for office. Last week, Fetterman’s hometown newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, questioned his ‘ability to serve.’”
Earlier: So we’ve finally seen Senate candidate John Fetterman’s neck since his stroke and the internet has questions … and a whole lotta memes.