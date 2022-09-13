«
»

September 13, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER! Breaking: Bidenflation still roaring as CPI hits 8.3%, core CPI near high at 6.3%; Update: Wage erosion continues.

How bad have things gotten?

UPDATE: Build Back Brandon! “So today, we’re celebrating.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
