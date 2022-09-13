September 13, 2022

LOVELY PEOPLE; LET’S SEND THEM MORE PALLETS OF CASH: “For the first time, two women known to have been lesbian have been sentenced to death in Iran. It marks a new stage in the Islamic republic’s persecution of LGBT people…It’s quite normal for the Iranian authorities to prosecute gay men under bogus charges. Under Iranian law, sex between two men is punishable by death, but the authorities often charge people instead with offences such as rape, incest, or drug-trafficking. According to Iranian activists, at least four other people have been executed for being gay in the last 12 months, two of them as recently as June.”