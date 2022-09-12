September 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS DEMOCRAT ACCUSED OF KILLING REPORTER WILL REMAIN IN OFFICE AND GET PAID:

An elected official who allegedly murdered an investigative reporter in Las Vegas will remain in office for months and still get paid while he sits in prison.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was denied bail last week after he was charged in the stabbing death of Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist who had been probing Telles’ alleged misconduct in office.

But as he waits behind bars, a county leader said, Telles will keep getting paid.

“For now, he’s still an elected officer and he’ll get paid while he’s in jail,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told WSAV on Friday.

Segerblom said voters have the option to recall Telles, who lost a Democratic primary in June. But 100,000 signatures are required to put the ballot initiative forward.

There is also the possibility that Telles could resign.

“We can take the scope of work away from him, but as far as him having the title and getting the salary, it is that way, because the voters picked him,” Segerblom told the television station.

Telles is reportedly paid $130,000 annually.