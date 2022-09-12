September 12, 2022

AMSTERDAM, CIRCA 2000:

Amsterdam, 2022: How Amsterdam ceased to be gay heaven. The city is becoming Islamicized and gay people are paying the price. “Full points to Bev for standing up to transgender ideology. It’s a real menace. But if we battle it hard enough, it’ll go away: it’s too irrational to last. And when it’s gone, we’ll still have a Western Europe that grows more Islamic by the day. And Bev Jackson will, I presume, stay silent on that topic — along with millions of others. Yes, it’s baffling that Western Europeans fail to vote for their own survival. But is this failure any wonder, when even a veteran gay activist won’t be honest about the biggest threat to gays in our time?”