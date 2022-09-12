September 12, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
CHANGE:
● New Zealand scraps mask and vaccine mandates.
● NY mask mandate lifted on subway and public transportation, Gov. Hochul announces.
