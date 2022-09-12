«
September 12, 2022

CHANGE:

New Zealand scraps mask and vaccine mandates.

NY mask mandate lifted on subway and public transportation, Gov. Hochul announces.

Related: Meet Hiroo Onoda, The Japanese Soldier Who Kept Fighting World War II For 29 Years After It Ended.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
