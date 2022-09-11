September 11, 2022
THE CALLS ARE COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE! Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) Equates “Election Deniers” With Terrorists On the Anniversary of 9/11:
“I remember, as most Americans do, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my opponent seem very small in comparison and our country came together. And in many ways, we defeated the terrorists because of the resilience of the American public because of our intelligence community, and we are safer, better prepared,” Warner told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.
“The stunning thing to me is here we are 20 years later, and the attack on the symbol of our democracy was not coming from terrorists, but it came from literally insurgents attacking the Capitol on January 6th,” he added.
Warner said that he felt the country is “stronger,” and the “intelligence community has performed remarkably,” compared to 21 years ago.
“I think the threat of terror has diminished,” he said.
However, he added that he’s concerned about internal threats.
“But I do worry about some of the activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurgency that took place on January 6th, that is something I hope we could see that same kind of unity of spirit,” he said.
Warner might to start by rooting out “election deniers” in his own party: Of Course: Defeated Democrat Congressman Claims Election Was ‘Stolen’ by Republican.
Mere weeks ago, Joe Biden declared that anyone who questions the results of an election is a “threat to our democracy.”
“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated,” he said.
Biden claimed this is something unique to MAGA Republicans, but in reality, Democrats frequently refuse to recognize the legitimacy of elections they lose. The latest example is the Democrat congressman who lost the special election for Texas’s 34 Congressional District to Republican Mayra Flores, whom he claims stole the election from him.
“Our democracy is at stake…there’s millions and millions of dollars from outside our region and outside our state that are coming here to try to steal our elections and take away your value and take away the process that we rely on, which is elections,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) said. “And we don’t have the resources to compete with these outside resources. We can’t compete with the Koch brothers, we can’t compete with big oil, and big tobacco, and the NRA. They can outspend us, but they can’t outwork us.”
Gonzalez is far from alone in being a Democratic Party “election denier:” Karine Jean-Pierre Easily Tagged As An ‘Election Denier.’
As well as these ladies and gentlemen: