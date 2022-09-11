September 11, 2022

NEVER FORGET THE COVID FASCISTS:

I submit to you that the COVID policies—shutdowns and lockdowns; “stay home, stay safe;” mandatory masking, social distancing, testing, and vaccines; and so on—perpetuated by the American left and those like-minded were the greatest demonstration of fascism the United States has ever known. In the nearly 250-year history of the U.S., never before has the American government exercised such power over its citizenry as it did in the name of “slowing the spread,” “following the science,” and the like. And never before in the history of the U.S. has the exercise of government power been so misinformed and misguided, with such disastrous results.

Of course, with elections looming, in an attempt to escape responsibility for their COVID tyranny, Democrats and their lackeys in the media want to blame “the pandemic,” and whenever possible, Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda. For example, last week, the American drive-by media widely reported on the “dismal learning loss” suffered by U.S. students “due to the pandemic.” The idea that “the pandemic erased two decades of progress in math and reading” was frequently parroted by said media.

Tens of millions of American students suffered far more than “learning loss” from the late winter of 2020 until now, but almost none of this was “due to the pandemic.” Rather, it was all due to a widespread foolish—and often downright evil—reaction to the pandemic.

When confronted with the national test results that revealed the scope of the “learning loss” suffered by U.S. students, “turning reality on its head,” the Biden administration pointed the finger at Trump and the GOP and said that re-opening schools “was the work of Democrats in spite of Republicans.” As Guy Benson at Townhall.com noted, this is a “brazen lie.”

Indeed, one of the political reasons that schools remained closed in Democratic party areas and states for as long as they did is because President Trump called for them to be open, and because designated villains, like Gov. Ron DeSantis, were following the data and permitting in-person learning to resume. In an era of negative partisanship, kids were actively and needlessly hurt—with lasting deleterious impact—because politically addicted adults didn’t want [to] admit the ‘wrong’ sort of people were right about something. Just look at the metrics on states that opened schools first versus last. If [White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s] pathetic spin were accurate, the red states would be the holdouts.

We all know that’s not true. It’s the opposite of the truth. Conservative governors were assailed for ‘killing’ children as they made the right call, as Democrat-funded teachers’ unions blasted school re-openings as white supremacy, and other such insulting nonsense. They cannot run away from their policies, and they cannot run away from their words.