PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE:

● Shot: Biden Demeans MAGA Voters in Vile Labor Day Speech, Including Recycled Lies About January 6.

—Legal Insurrection, Tuesday.

● Chaser: Call for unity. Biden says Americans have ‘duty’ to stand up for democracy at 9/11 Pentagon ceremony.

—The New York Post, today.

Dammit, who typed a question mark on the teleprompter? How many times do I have to tell you — anything you type, Ron Burgundy will read!