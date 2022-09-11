September 11, 2022

SWISS SOCIAL MEDIA ABUZZ OVER ‘RAT OUT YOUR NEIGHBOR’ ENERGY USE POSTERS:

As Switzerland takes drastic measures to reduce its gas use this winter – including fines and up to three years in prison for citizens who violate new regulations, a viral poster circulating on Swiss social media telling citizens to rat out neighbors heating their homes above 19C (66.2F) has raised eyebrows. “Does the neighbor heat the apartment to over 19 degrees? Please inform us,” reads the poster currently circulating on messaging services such as Signal and Telegram, according to Swiss media. Except, it’s fake.

But accurate, as the New York Times would say:

And while the poster above may be fake, a DEF spokesperson told Blick that “if the infringement was reported and checked and could then be proven,” they may take action against violators. Precisely, checks are not excluded, especially if one is denounced by a disgruntled neighbor or a neighborhood vigilante who is a little too zealous. In these cases, whoever heats up to 20 degrees instead of 19 can expect a fine. -Blick “If a complaint is filed in this direction, the police must act,” added the director of the Swiss police.

1984 — a warning for the rest of us; a how-to guide for the left.