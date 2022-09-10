September 10, 2022

ISRAELI SUPERHERO SABRA ENTERING THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE: “If the haters had not already found reason to boycott Marvel films, they will now. We are getting ourselves an Israeli superhero!”

Related: Shira Haas to join next ‘Captain America’ film as Israeli heroine Sabra.

Israeli actress Shira Haas, who gained international fame through her starring role in the hit Netflix series “Unorthodox,” will play an Israeli superhero in the next “Captain America” film, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to multiple reports.

According to Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and others, Haas will play Sabra, a little-known character who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1980.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a former superhuman agent for the Mossad spy agency who sometimes knocks up against other superhuman characters such as the Hulk and the X-Men.

Her powers include super strength and stamina, and her costume often incorporates the Israel flag and the Star of David.