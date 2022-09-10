September 10, 2022

FIVE LOCAL DEPUTIES ARRESTED AFTER PROPOSING PUTIN BE ARRESTED ON TREASON CHARGES.

Five Russian municipal deputies from St. Petersburg have been arrested after publishing a request to the Duma to have Vladimir Putin arrested and charged with treason for the invasion of Ukraine.

“They know the punishment will be severe. They can easily face a death sentence based on Russian federal law. The significance of this act of defiance and dissent by a handful of Russian officials cannot be possibly overstated,” Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and author of Putin’s Playbook, told Fox News Digital.

Just 24 hours later, another local authority called for Putin’s resignation. In a letter addressed to the president by council deputies at Lomonosovsky Municipal District, the deputies wrote that Russia had now become “feared and hated” while “aggression” has taken the country back to the “Cold War era,” as reported by Newsweek.

Putin is in no danger of being deposed — unless there is plotting by the military going on under everyone’s radar. But any sort of political revolt can easily be thwarted by Putin, who has the police and the FSB security service on his side.