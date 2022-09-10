September 10, 2022

DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: San Diego teacher defines ‘fascist’ to class as ‘whites,’ ‘heterosexuals,’ and ‘Christians.’

A teacher from Madison High School in San Diego claimed fascists are synonymous with the “modern-day Republican Party” and “white, Christian, heterosexuals,” according to a student at the school. Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the high school student detailed the teacher’s unhinged definition of a “fascist.” The school began the 2022-23 year on Aug. 29. The alleged incident occurred at the high school last Thursday. “Immediately, I walk in and notice on the board, it says, ‘The Republican Party is the fascist party, and it does not fit the mold of a Democratic Party,'” the student told me. “It’s the first thing I saw when I came in.” The student took a picture of this and shared it with me. It read, “As it is currently constituted, the Republican Party is now a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic Party.” But the teacher didn’t stop there. He continued with his radical left-wing indoctrination by listing whites, Christians, and heterosexuals as groups that are “fascist.” The student took a picture during the class that shows how the teacher defined “fascist.” On the classroom’s white dry-erase board, the teacher wrote the word “fascist,” underlined it, and listed the words: Trump, heterosexual, white, Christian, and hatred of foreigners, immigrants, and minorities, among others.

The best book on Hitler’s religious beliefs is Hitler’s Religion: the Twisted Beliefs That Drove the Third Reich by Richard Weikart. After reading it one gets the idea that Hitler would have sided much more with the modern abortion movement than the pro-life cause. Hitler was a pantheist who believed in the survival of the fittest and that the strong can bully and wipe out the weak. “Pantheism is the idea that all of nature is God,” Weikart, a history professor at California State University, explained to me in an interview. “Because Hitler thought that nature was God, he thought that following the laws of nature was doing the divine will.” In the Judeo-Christian tradition, nature is a creation of God, not God himself. According to Weikart, Hitler believed that God is found in the power of nature — particularly the violent Darwinian struggle for survival. “Hitler thought that destroying people he thought of as weak or inferior was in perfect accordance with what nature does,” Weikart said. “After all, in nature, animals get killed, and certain species go extinct. Hitler thought the same thing should go on in human society because he thought certain races were inferior to others. So he thought destroying them was a good thing.” This view is much more aligned with the ideas of Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, than those of anyone in the GOP. Atheists Love to Lie About This Despite this evidence, Weikart says, the idea that Hitler was a Christian still pops up in Progressive arguments and on atheist websites. “One of the reasons they argue that Hitler was a Christian is that they are atheists or agnostics and want to bash Christianity. They’re wanting to show the evils of Christianity, so making Christianity responsible for the Holocaust meets their idea about Christianity representing all the evils in the world.” The left has always gotten away with Nazi-Republican comparisons because understanding Hitler’s religion has been a complicated task. The German dictator often spoke about what religious beliefs he did not accept, but never clearly stated which ones he did. He rejected not only Christianity, but also atheism, mysticism, occultism, and neo-paganism.

