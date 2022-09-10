September 10, 2022

THE ANCHORESS: On Charles III and the Value and Power of Ritual.

Watching these early moments in what will be an ongoing grand spectacle out of this small island of ambitious (sometimes ruinous) rulers only emphasizes for me the sagacity of maintaining our rituals, even as generations raised on deconstruction wonder why they are not dismantled.

One thought consistently intrudes: how is this playing to the younger generations, whose lives have been bereft of formal customs and observances beyond sports championships and presidential elections?