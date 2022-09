EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (RUSSIA EDITION): Russia Routed in Kharkiv Counteroffensive. “Kyiv was somehow able to achieve operational-level surprise, sucker-punching Russia in the north (and even the east) while feinting to the south. The historical masters of deception were completely deceived. Books will be written about how Ukraine managed to pull that off.”

P.S. I told you that missiles hadn’t made tanks obsolete.