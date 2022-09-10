September 10, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Biden’s New Deputy Coordinator on Monkeypox… Literally Wrote the Article Instructing Health Professionals To Lie About How Monkeypox Is Really Spread, and By Whom, In Order to Spare Gays “Stigma.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.