September 10, 2022

TIM GRAHAM: Karine Jean-Pierre Easily Tagged As An ‘Election Denier.’

The central hypocrisy of President Biden’s indictment of the “MAGA Republicans” – as well as the Pelosi-picked panel on January 6 – is all the evidence of liberals and Democrats being “election deniers.” Democracy is crumbling when Republicans question election results, but everything Democrats say and do should be categorized as exercises in idealism.

n the September 6 Biden press briefing, Fox White House reporter Peter Doocy started to point out what press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted in 2016. She said “Oh, I knew this was coming.” Doocy said “You tweeted Trump stole an election. You tweeted Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?”

On December 17, 2016, almost six weeks after Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton, Jean-Pierre tweeted, “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election…..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”

On April 2, 2020 – about 17 months after Stacey Abrams lost her election in Georgia – Jean-Pierre tweeted over an MSNBC video link: “Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.” Why so late? Liberals at that time were suggesting Kemp (like Trump) was one of those GOP COVID mass murderers.

Jean-Pierre tried to call the comparison “ridiculous,” that “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and the — what was in danger of voting rights.” That changes absolutely nothing. The hypocrisy remains. The only leg these liberals have to stand on is they didn’t riot at the Capitol. They spent most of Trump’s presidency treating him as a Russian-imposed fraud, but that’s somehow not being a dangerous “election denier.”

Conservatives quickly pointed out the obvious: if the press secretary had long anticipated this question, why was the answer so remarkably insufficient?