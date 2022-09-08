September 8, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Just Amnesty International’s Middle East Director retweeting an obviously play-acting photo purporting to be Israel chaining up a 13 year old Palestinian girl. You don’t have to be an expert to note that those aren’t IDF uniforms, the guns are fake, she is not chained in a way that would prevent her from escaping, and if she were being detained she’d be in zip ties, not chains, in any event. But then again, Amnesty itself is in the business of crude anti-Israel propaganda, so this is entirely consistent.

