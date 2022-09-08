September 8, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Politico Reports White House Anger at CNN Over Negative Coverage of Biden’s ‘Red’ Speech.

Biden surely thought screaming about Democracy Dying would tickle CNN’s sweet spot.

They especially disliked New Day co-host Brianna Keilar — “an outspoken CNN host known for her tough grilling of Trump officials” — when she criticized Team Biden for putting U.S. Marines in the backdrop behind an obvious campaign speech. She said it was “wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it.”

The reporters reminded readers “West Wing Playbook previously reported that Licht met with White House chief of staff Ron Klain earlier this year” to discuss what CNN could do better.

So when CNN White House correspondent JOHN HARWOOD (whose coverage has been harshly critical of DONALD TRUMP) announced he was leaving the network long before his contract was up, it was noticeable how quickly Klain blasted out a number of tweets praising Harwood. Among those including a tweet that criticized Licht by name. One CNN staffer told West Wing Playbook that during an internal meeting this week, Licht brushed off online criticism of the Harwood departure.

Over the weekend, Klain also reposted resistance media personality RICK WILSON’s tweet dubbing CNN “diet Fox” after anchor POPPY HARLOW asked press secretary KARINE JEAN-PIERRE whether Biden would apologize for calling Republicans “semi-fascists.”

“Diet Fox” is hilarious, and clearly inaccurate. They sound like crybabies when Jean-Pierre gets a mildly challenging question. No challenging questions for Democrats! That makes you Diet Fox. They actually expect to be cuddled.