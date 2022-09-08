September 8, 2022

TWITTER BREAKS OUT THE AIRBRUSHES: Twitter pulls vile tweet by Carnegie Mellon’s critical race theory professor who said she hoped Queen died ‘an excruciating death’ — after Jeff Bezos led avalanche of condemnation.

Twitter later removed the posts for violating their rules.

Her Majesty died today at the age of 96. She passed away surrounded by members of the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Anya’s vile words about the Queen were slammed by thousands online, including billionaire Bezos.

Jeff Bezos said: ‘This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.’

Journalist Piers Morgan also added: ‘You vile disgusting moron.’

One horrified user said: ‘Don’t expect that of you but do expect common decency, respect for such a loss. If you cannot give that at this time, you are a disgraceful of a human being.’

Another added: ‘You are just so uncouth and manner-less. You speak of someone who just passed with such a vile and disdaining comment.

Carnegie Mellon University has distanced itself from Anya, telling DailyMail.com that it does ‘not condone the offensive and objectionable messages’.

‘Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster,’ a spokesperson said.