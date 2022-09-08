September 8, 2022

COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTIST: Democrat Politician Allegedly Murders Journalist for Writing Negative Articles About Him. “German was fatally stabbed outside his home on Friday night. Local police obtained a search warrant for Telles’ home early Wednesday morning after police released a picture of a red SUV that they say was involved in the attack on German. Later, reporters from the Las Vegas Review-Journal said they saw Telles in his driveway with a car that matched the description.”