«

September 8, 2022

KIRA DAVIS: CA Parents Sue School District After ‘Nonbinary’ Male Counselors Allegedly Slept in Girls’ Cabins at Science Camp.

Reminder: Kira is running for her Orange County school board to put a stop to this stuff.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:20 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.