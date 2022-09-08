September 8, 2022
KIRA DAVIS: CA Parents Sue School District After ‘Nonbinary’ Male Counselors Allegedly Slept in Girls’ Cabins at Science Camp.
Reminder: Kira is running for her Orange County school board to put a stop to this stuff.
KIRA DAVIS: CA Parents Sue School District After ‘Nonbinary’ Male Counselors Allegedly Slept in Girls’ Cabins at Science Camp.
Reminder: Kira is running for her Orange County school board to put a stop to this stuff.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.