September 8, 2022
IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: How a Hochul donor received $637M in state payments. “Digital Gadgets was paid an average of $12.25 per COVID-19 test. Other companies charged no more than $7.80, and some were paid $5.”
