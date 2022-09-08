«
»

September 8, 2022

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: How a Hochul donor received $637M in state payments. “Digital Gadgets was paid an average of $12.25 per COVID-19 test. Other companies charged no more than $7.80, and some were paid $5.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:49 pm
