September 8, 2022

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Media Giant Cumulus Drops Podcast Org For Begging Forgiveness Over Ben Shapiro’s ‘Presence’ at Conference: ‘Every Voice Matters.’

Broadcasting company Cumulus Media cut ties with Podcast Movement, a trade association that apologized last month for Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro making an appearance at a trade show.

Cumulus released a statement this week announcing they are “disassociating” from Podcast Movement as they are “dismayed and disappointed” by the treatment of Shapiro. Shapiro’s company was sponsoring a booth at the trade show, but Podcast Movement later apologized for the conservative pundit’s very presence.

“Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day,” Podcast Movement wrote in now deleted tweets last week about Shapiro. “Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence.”

There was no specification about the alleged “harm” Shapiro was causing with greeting fans at a booth representing a company he co-founded, but Cumulus made it clear in their statement that they are done with Podcast Movement over the statement lack of a followup explanation.