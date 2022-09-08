September 8, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Food Shortages Will Be a Reality in the West This Winter. “As bad as the agricultural outlook is in America, it is far worse in Europe. The dedication to a green energy suicide pact on the continent is colliding with the news Russia will not ship any fossil fuels until the West lifts sanctions. The skyrocketing energy prices have farmers leaving crops in the fields to die.”

Farmers have a hard enough time just fighting nature and ever-changing market conditions. Now they have to deal with hostile governments, too.