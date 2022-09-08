«
»

September 8, 2022

ELECTED OFFICIAL WHO WAS SUBJECT OF LAS VEGAS REPORTER’S STORIES ARRESTED IN JOURNALIST’S DEATH: Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home Saturday.

It takes NBC 11 paragraphs into the story to bury the accused politician’s party: “[Robert] Telles lost a narrow race for his job in June, when he was ousted in the Democratic primary. He captured 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top deputies, Rita Reid, who had 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:35 am
