September 8, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: LA can be entirely powered by renewable energy in 25 years, study says.

—ABC7, March 25th, 2021.

How it’s going:

That’s gonna leave a mark.

Fortunately though, America’s Newspaper of Record reports that help will soon be at hand! Newsom Promises There Will Be Enough Electricity For All Californians After Everyone Moves To Florida. “‘Everyone, I understand your frustration, but by the end of the year with everyone leaving California, we’re gonna cut our energy usage in half!’ explained Governor Newsom. ‘In fact, so many are headed for Florida that the few of us who remain will be able to do cool stuff like use air conditioning and charge iPhones!’”