September 7, 2022

DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Adult Man Snags Ball Intended For Young Girl.

There are many, many examples of adults stealing baseballs from kids, but this one that happened at a recent Washington Nationals game is one of the more egregious.

A group of young girls was on hand to watch the Nats and were about to get the thrill of catching a ball from a Big Leaguer. Nationals first baseman and outfielder Joey Meneses lobbed a ball to the girls. One of them reached for the throw, but… she wasn’t quite quick enough.