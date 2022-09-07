«
September 7, 2022

DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Adult Man Snags Ball Intended For Young Girl.

There are many, many examples of adults stealing baseballs from kids, but this one that happened at a recent Washington Nationals game is one of the more egregious.

A group of young girls was on hand to watch the Nats and were about to get the thrill of catching a ball from a Big Leaguer. Nationals first baseman and outfielder Joey Meneses lobbed a ball to the girls. One of them reached for the throw, but… she wasn’t quite quick enough.

“Fortunately, the Nationals reached out to make things right. So, everything worked out (for the most part). It’s always a bad look to hop in front of a kid and take a ball, especially when a player threw it to them. Now, a foul ball? Then it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves.”

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 pm
