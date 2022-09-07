September 7, 2022
DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Adult Man Snags Ball Intended For Young Girl.
There are many, many examples of adults stealing baseballs from kids, but this one that happened at a recent Washington Nationals game is one of the more egregious.
A group of young girls was on hand to watch the Nats and were about to get the thrill of catching a ball from a Big Leaguer. Nationals first baseman and outfielder Joey Meneses lobbed a ball to the girls. One of them reached for the throw, but… she wasn’t quite quick enough.
Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO
— Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022
“Fortunately, the Nationals reached out to make things right. So, everything worked out (for the most part). It’s always a bad look to hop in front of a kid and take a ball, especially when a player threw it to them. Now, a foul ball? Then it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves.”