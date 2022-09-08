September 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS DEMOCRAT OFFICIAL INVESTIGATED OVER MURDER OF JOURNALIST: “On Wednesday, Las Vegas Police officials confirmed that a search warrant had been carried out that morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in connection with the recent stabbing death of journalist Jeff German. According to 8 News Now, a large police presence was seen outside Telles’ home located near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.”

UPDATE: “Las Vegas police arrest county official Robert Telles in the murder of Jeff German, a journalist who wrote about him before he lost re-election,” Breaking News Online reports.

More details here: Police arrest Clark County official in reporter murder. Local NBC affiliate KSNV waits nine paragraphs to reference Telles’ party affiliation, not surprisingly.

(Updated and bumped.)