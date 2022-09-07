September 7, 2022

PORTLAND, RIP:

There must be a reason why some people still live in Portland, but I don’t know what it is. The city has become a hellhole, devastated by crime and overrun by homeless drug addicts. Antifa is rampant, and the city’s political leaders are–if this is possible–even more ineffectual than the leaders of San Francisco, Chicago and Minneapolis.

The Daily Mail takes note, in a story titled “‘I’m done with Portland’: Homeless people are forcing ‘terrified’ residents to sell their homes.” Sometimes you have to go to the U.K. press to get the straight story on events in the U.S. The Mail article is profusely illustrated with photographs and deserves to be read in its entirety. Here are some excerpts:

The Democratic city has one of the most deserted downtowns in the United States as soaring crime rates and homelessness are scaring away both locals and tourists. But now the crisis has spread beyond the downtown area and into the quiet suburbs, forcing many to leave.

These homeless camps are now becoming a permanent fixture in the suburbs, with the city being forced to conduct sweeps on a regular basis.