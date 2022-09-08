September 8, 2022

LAUGHING WOLF’S NUCLEAR WAR PRIMER CONTINUES WITH Nuclear 201: Scenarios. “If you’ve read your Clancy, you already know that a number of such war games take place so that people can get to know each other, and figure out how to respond to things. Rumor has it that such ‘games’ have not been done in a while, at least on a senior level. If that is true, I think it a huge mistake. One of my larger concerns for escalation involves Russian doctrine and the asinine concept of ‘escalate to de-escalate.’ For a number of reasons, I can see bumbling incompetence on both sides taking things a lot further than they should.”