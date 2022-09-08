September 8, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme is a Winning Issue for Republicans. Here’s Why. “No other issue this cycle has enraged middle and working class voters more than this.”

Stacey Lennox: It’s Time for Republicans to Give Democrats a Taste of Their Own Medicine. “To help our feckless Congressional Republicans, here are some obvious strategic moves.”

Yours Truly: Trans Madness: Start With Grooming Children for Stripping, End With Surgically Mutilated Teens. “Thanks — if that’s the right word — to City Journal’s Christopher Rufo, I learned this week that the city government of Boise, Idaho is ‘hosting a festival featuring child drag queens as young as 11 years old.’ The events are sponsored by Citibank, Hewlett-Packard, Target, and Wells Fargo.”