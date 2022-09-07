September 7, 2022

RACHEL MADDOW IS ALEX JONES WITH AN INSIDE VOICE:

Nothing was really the same for Maddow after she had her Geraldo moment. Back in 2017, she claimed she had obtained Trump’s tax returns. It was a huge story that trended to the top of Twitter and had almost the entirety of the national media tuning in. How did she get these documents when the left had been obsessing over them for years like they were the lost ark? As it turned out, she hadn’t. She obtained only two pages from the president’s 2005 1040 form. Golden Donny T had slipped through her fingers once again!

From that point on, Maddow seemed to fade into the background. The Resistance is not a forgiving bunch.