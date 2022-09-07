September 7, 2022

UKRAINE WAR: Kyiv on the Counteroffensive? “Something remarkable appears to be developing in the Ukraine War these last few days, as Kyiv’s long-promised counterattack towards Kherson in the south now looks more like a general counteroffensive all along the front.”

Update: More from BattleSwarm Blog.

There are indications that Ukraine, in addition to the Kherson counteroffensive, is conducting a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, and has apparently captured Volokhiv Yar, Balakliya and Yakovenkove, towns between Kharkiv and Russian-occupied Izyum. It’s unclear whether this is a feint, a spoiling attack or a full-blown counteroffensive, but the scale of the initial success suggests it’s too large to be a mere probing attack.

Lots going on, too soon to be sure of anything.