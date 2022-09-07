«
September 7, 2022

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Why Are Journalists Hiding These Radical Democrats Who Support Abortion Up Until Birth?

Whatever happened to “safe, legal, and rare?”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:22 pm
