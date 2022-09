September 7, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN OPTICS: Bundled-up Dem begs everyone else to cut back on AC during brutal heatwave. “California’s power grid operator declared a stage 3 energy emergency alert Tuesday evening, warning that rotating power outages were ‘very possible’ as a brutal heat wave walloping the state pushed electricity demand to its limits. ‘Energy Emergency Alert 3 with rotating #power outages very possible. Please reduce your energy use,’ The California Independent System Operator (ISO) tweeted…California Gov. Gavin Newsom, wearing what appeared to be a fleece jacket, and hat, issued a statement Tuesday commending Californians’ efforts so far, but qualified that everyone needs to ‘double down to save energy after 4 p.m.’”

The French Laundry sure has a relaxed dress code these days: