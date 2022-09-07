September 7, 2022

AD TOUTING DESANTIS’ LEADERSHIP EARNS PRAISE, EVEN FROM SOME ON THE LEFT:

A new ad for Ron DeSantis that features ordinary folks praising the Florida governor for his leadership on a host of business, education, and cultural issues during the COVID pandemic is drawing praise from across the political spectrum.

The 60-second ad, released by the Sunshine State GOP, has blue-collar Floridans, school-age teens, and senior citizens all thanking DeSantis for keeping the state open for business while other governors closed businesses and schools. DeSantis is up for re-election in November and polls show him with a widening lead over Democrat challenger Charlie Crist.

“He saved our jobs,” says a waitress.

“And kept us going,” ads a cook.

A car mechanic addresses DeSantis directly, saying, “They tried to shut us down and you saved our business.”

DeSantis famously refused to shut down Florida or impose the mask and vaccine mandates seen in other states in 2020.