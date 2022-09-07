September 7, 2022
AD TOUTING DESANTIS’ LEADERSHIP EARNS PRAISE, EVEN FROM SOME ON THE LEFT:
A new ad for Ron DeSantis that features ordinary folks praising the Florida governor for his leadership on a host of business, education, and cultural issues during the COVID pandemic is drawing praise from across the political spectrum.
The 60-second ad, released by the Sunshine State GOP, has blue-collar Floridans, school-age teens, and senior citizens all thanking DeSantis for keeping the state open for business while other governors closed businesses and schools. DeSantis is up for re-election in November and polls show him with a widening lead over Democrat challenger Charlie Crist.
“He saved our jobs,” says a waitress.
“And kept us going,” ads a cook.
A car mechanic addresses DeSantis directly, saying, “They tried to shut us down and you saved our business.”
DeSantis famously refused to shut down Florida or impose the mask and vaccine mandates seen in other states in 2020.
And it’s a real money saver for DeSantis — it won’t take much to repurpose this ad for a presidential run…
This is a phenomenal ad for the governor who did a better job with covid than any politician in America. pic.twitter.com/5lPTIFqcCZ
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2022
Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle in Florida: DeSantis War Room is just wondering why Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats would delete something like this.