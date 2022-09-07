September 7, 2022

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOUR SHARE, COMRADE: Chinese Social Media Sites Are Quietly Putting Digital Fingerprints on Screenshots. “Some Chinese internet users recently discovered the covert watermarks on screenshots taken on Zhihu, a question-and-answer site similar to Quora. By tweaking the colors of the screenshots, the users found strings of numbers plastered across the page. Some suspect it is information that could be used to identify who took the screenshots.”

