September 7, 2022

YOU’LL OWN NOTHING, HAVE YOUR POWER RATIONED, AND LIKE IT: Yellen Says US Back on Track to Ending Fossil-Fuels Dependence.

The US is on track to hit ambitious emissions-reduction goals following recent climate legislation that encourages investment in green technology, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will say in a speech in Detroit on Thursday. The law, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, “represents the largest investment in fighting climate change in our country’s history,” Yellen will say, according to an excerpt provided to Bloomberg News.

What Yellen means is, we’re giving up reliance on inexpensive and dependable energy for dependence on expensive and unreliable energy.