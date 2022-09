T-MINUS OCTOBER AND HOLDING: Artemis launch plan: Here are NASA’s next steps. “Mike Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission manager, said it would take ‘several weeks of work’ to resolve the current technical issues. If this involves rolling the SLS back to the assembly building, any launch could then be pushed back until the middle of October.”

I was talking to Bill Whittle about this yesterday, and at this point, he doesn’t expect SLS to fly even once.