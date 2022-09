EVERYTHING’S GOING SWIMMINGLY:

● Russia is running out of high tech parts and is now reduced to buying weapons from North Korea.

● Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Building That Stores ‘Radioactive Waste’ Damaged, U.N. Watchdog Finds.

● Russia Will Not Resume Nord Stream Gas Flow Until Sanctions Are Lifted.

Regarding that last item: Karine Jean-Pierre refers to the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline as the “Nordstrom” pipeline.