September 6, 2022
HOW IT STARTED:
“We are a city that is a sanctuary city. We have immigrants from all over the world who call Chicago their home. They’ll continue to do that, and we’re going to continue to make sure that this is truly a welcoming community for those immigrants and we want them to come to the city of Chicago.”
—“Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot Says Immigrants ‘Welcome’ Despite Donald Trump’s Remarks on Sanctuary Cities,” Newsweek, April 13th, 2019.
How it’s going: Chicago Asking for Help After Texas Sends Over…100 Migrants to IL.
—Julio Rosas, Townhall, today.