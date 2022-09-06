September 6, 2022
MONDAY: Biden gives MAGA Republicans a new name – ‘Trumpies’ – and calls heckler an ‘idiot’ who is ‘destroying democracy’: President launches latest attack on ‘extreme right’ in Wisconsin Labor Day speech.
Friday: ‘I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country’: Now Biden walks back his attacks on MAGA Republicans — and insists he was talking about people who call for ‘use of violence’ and reject election results.
Thursday: Biden Repeatedly Stokes Fears of ‘Violent, Extremist’ MAGA Republicans, a ‘Threat’ to America.
2020: Biden embraces healer-in-chief role in return to campaign trail.