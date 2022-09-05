September 5, 2022

DON SURBER: A raid to get 1,693 newspapers?

Why on Earth did U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart issue a warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago?

The stuff the FBI collected was not nuclear codes. It was a bunch of old magazines and newspapers. He and the FBI had no business confiscating them.

A detailed list of what the FBI claims it took shows Reinhart’s was a general warrant, which the 4th Amendment bans. I suppose this is FBI standard operating procedure because although they are sworn to defend the Constitution, the agents never seem to bother following it.

The full list of items taken is here.

Overwhelmingly, what the FBI took were newspapers and magazines, either in full or just articles clipped from them.

President Trump obviously needed the 1,693 articles, newspapers and magazines to help his ghostwriter write his presidential memoirs.

Why did the FBI take them? What evidence does an old newspaper provide? That the media lied (or as we should call it now, FBI-ed)?