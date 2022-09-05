September 5, 2022

In other words —we wouldn’t have this problem without the poop and pee of the Bay Area’s 8 million residents.

“For those of you who aren’t aware, when you flush the toilet every day, you’re flushing nutrients down,” said Eileen White, executive officer of San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, at a press conference last week. The waste arrives at the sewage plant and is treated, she explained, but those nutrients — mostly nitrogen and phosphorous — remain in the water that is discharged into the bay.

There has been no evidence of a raw sewage leak; rather it’s the regular amount of those nutrients that have long made the bay primed for a harmful algal bloom like this one, which started in late July in Alameda and has recently flared up as far as Sausalito, Vallejo and Fremont.

Nutrients “may not have triggered this specific event,” said David Senn, senior scientist at SF Bay Nutrient Management Strategy of the San Francisco Estuary Institute, a group formed to study the issue 10 years ago. “But they contributed to its size, the amount of the organism and how long it lasted.”