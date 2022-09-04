September 4, 2022

IN FASCIST LETTER, SALVADOR DALI CALLED FOR SLAVERY OF ‘ALL COLORED RACES:’

In the letter, which was written by Dalí in 1935, the artist proposed the enslavement of “all the coloured races” as part of a new world order that would be “anti-Christian and materialistic, based on the progress of science”.

“The domination or submission to slavery of all the coloured races” could be possible, Dalí wrote, “if all whites united fanatically”. He also insisted on the need for “human sacrifices”.