September 5, 2022

IT’S THE LEGITIMATE CUSTOMER REVIEWS THEY NEED TO WORRY ABOUT: Amazon’s putting a three-day pause on reviews for The Rings of Power. “An Amazon representative told Variety that it put the policy in place to give the service time to evaluate whether a user review comes from an actual viewer — not a bot or troll looking to hijack the reviews section. Amazon introduced the policy earlier this summer, starting with its reboot of A League of Their Own, which contended with review bombers who opposed the show’s political stance.”

And there’s this from The Irish Times: The new hobbits are filthy, hungry simpletons with stage-Irish accents. That’s $1bn well spent. “The Scots get it too in The Rings of Power. Stand-ins for the dwarfs, they are portrayed as aggressive and argumentative. It gets to the point where I expect Durin, prince of Khazad-dûm, to whip out a deep-fried Mars bar. Every other ‘mad Jock’ cliche has already been ticked off.”

Racism, straight up.