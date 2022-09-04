September 4, 2022

BACKWARDS RAN THE PRONOUNS UNTIL REELED THE MIND. WHERE IT ALL ENDS KNOWS GOD: Say what? Time uses woke pronouns to describe controversial author of Gender Queer.

Time magazine published a glowing profile of a controversial LGBT author whose book, which features questionable illustrations of sexual activity, happens to be the No. 1 most banned book of 2021. The magazine’s tweeted description, however, is confusing social media users. In describing the interview, the magazine used new, gender-neutral pronouns, calling the biologically female author by “eir” and “ey,” which operate the same as pronouns their and they. “TIME spoke to ‘Gender Queer’ author and illustrator Maia Kobabe on about eir work, the efforts to restrict access to eir writing, and what ey make of the current cultural moment,” Time tweeted Wednesday night.

Flashback: We’ve Descended Into Some Sort of Bizarre Hell-World in Which Van Jones is a Voice of Sanity: ‘I’ve Never Met A LatinX:’ CNN’s Van Jones Tears Into Left-Wing Rhetoric.

He said the elites use strange rhetoric that does not appeal to working class voters. “Those people talk funny,” he continued. “I’ve never met a LatinX, I’ve never met a BIPOC … There’s this weird stuff that all these highly educated people say. It’s bizarre, nobody talks that way at the barbershop, the nail salon, the grocery store, the community center. But that’s how we talk now, so that’s weird.”

It’s also a reminder of how radically Time has changed from moderate Republican Henry Luce’s original brief in the 1920s, in which he wrote, “Nothing will be too obvious. We assume nothing—e.g. that our readers know what 5-5-3 means, or who is John Masefield or Babe Ruth…. [It would] serve the illiterate upper classes, the busy business man, the tired debutante, to prepare them at least once a week for a table conversation.”

(Classical allusion in headline.)