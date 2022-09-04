September 4, 2022

GET WOKE GO BROKE – BIG RIG EDITION:

[US Xpress CEO Eric Fuller] offers contrition for being born a straight, white male, of course. But as a white savior, he is still not above using racist terms such as “Latinx,” a word that is well-documented as being a culturally offensive slur favored by affluent whites.

As a straight, white male, what I see as positive characteristics for opportunity within our industry is different than what a gay, Black or female person may see — or someone of Asian descent, someone who is trans or Latinx.

Unsurprisingly, this privileged white man who inherited his executive position from his daddy, accused truck drivers of being toxic people with white privilege.

Start talking to team members from minority communities within your organization and listen to them. Ask them to tell you how they view the openness and inclusion within our industry. Put yourself in their shoes. Think about the advantages that you have and how different their experiences are than yours.

CEO Fuller really, REALLY likes slandering his employees and his industry as being racist, doesn’t he?

In the previous year, I’ve interviewed multiple, highly skilled candidates for roles at U.S. Xpress. While each candidate has his or her own story, overwhelmingly I heard them talk about the lack of acceptance of diversity and perceived lack of opportunity within our industry.

While I admit that U.S. Xpress has a long way to go in developing a more inclusive culture…

Mr. Fuller made it very clear that the focus of his leadership had nothing to do with shipping goods, or making a profit, but instead on things such as creating “a safe space for open dialogue about important issues that impact women, the LGBTQ+ community…”